New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,100 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of AMETEK worth $21,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other AMETEK news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

