New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,400 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $18,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,343,000 after acquiring an additional 127,424 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,340,000 after purchasing an additional 332,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $174,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH opened at $47.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.