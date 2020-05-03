New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,000 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Copart worth $22,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $271,008,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $122,327,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Copart by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,023 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Copart by 1,916.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,293,000 after acquiring an additional 776,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $43,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.48. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

