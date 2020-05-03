New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 58,100 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Visa worth $400,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 92,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.59.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $175.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.30%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

