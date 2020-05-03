NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) has received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $19.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given NexPoint Real Estate Finance an industry rank of 174 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Goetz bought 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $47,717.64. Also, President James D. Dondero bought 44,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $437,372.10. Insiders acquired a total of 274,071 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,012 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $3,566,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $1,721,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,741. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

