NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $8.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NexPoint Real Estate Finance an industry rank of 140 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONEW. Robert W. Baird downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ONEW stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $10.36. 29,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,785. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.07.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($48.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director John Troiano bought 28,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $262,880.09.

