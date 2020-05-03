NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after acquiring an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after acquiring an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,072. The company has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.49. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

In other news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

