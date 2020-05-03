Nucleus Vision Trading Up 25.2% This Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $559,687.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Bittrex and Zebpay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.55 or 0.04132417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00060717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035239 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,756 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitbns, Koinex, Bittrex, BITBOX, WazirX, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Bitrue, IDEX, Huobi, CoinBene and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

