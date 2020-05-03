Nuggets Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $574.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.80 or 0.02370005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00192841 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00064328 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00041778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

