NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) is Cambiar Investors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 996,768 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 227,464 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 4.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of NXP Semiconductors worth $82,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 92,458 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 46,218 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 86,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.56. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

