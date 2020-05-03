ODUWA 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $63,196.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $309,655.78 and approximately $63,196.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

