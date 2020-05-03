OKCash Price Tops $0.0228 on Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $7,029.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, OKCash has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031584 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00036358 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,161.12 or 1.00611844 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00066807 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000527 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000475 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,135,563 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

