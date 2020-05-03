OneLedger Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $331,573.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $331,573.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, UEX, Hotbit and Kucoin. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.82 or 0.04152108 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00060849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035326 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011441 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008784 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,980,604 tokens. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Kucoin, UEX, LATOKEN, IDEX, CoinEx, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

