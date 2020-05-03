Open Trading Network (OTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23,848.66

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $23,848.66 and approximately $254.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, Open Trading Network has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.05 or 0.02335676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00192820 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00064074 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00042052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network launched on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

