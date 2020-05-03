Opus Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.47. The company had a trading volume of 911,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,163. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.63. The stock has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.