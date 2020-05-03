P2P Global Network Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (P2PX)

P2P Global Network (CURRENCY:P2PX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, P2P Global Network has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. P2P Global Network has a market capitalization of $23,933.44 and $273.00 worth of P2P Global Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One P2P Global Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinlim.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00057089 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00385882 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001115 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00017103 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006048 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012441 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001149 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

P2P Global Network Profile

P2P Global Network (P2PX) is a token. P2P Global Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,579,999 tokens. The Reddit community for P2P Global Network is /r/p2pglobalnetworkio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. P2P Global Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for P2P Global Network is www.p2pglobal.io.

Buying and Selling P2P Global Network

P2P Global Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinlim. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as P2P Global Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire P2P Global Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase P2P Global Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

