ParkinGo (GOT) Price Down 9.9% This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for $0.0972 or 0.00001111 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $3,889.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030703 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036988 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,757.93 or 1.00100250 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00066800 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000529 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,105,351 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

