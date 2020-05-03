Peercoin (PPC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.58 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002834 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and Trade By Trade. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and $55,183.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,865.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.43 or 0.02824891 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002071 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00660002 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011447 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,187,757 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Poloniex, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, WEX, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bitsane and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

