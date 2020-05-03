PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 13,100 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd cut its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

MCHI stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.69. 5,072,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150,111. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $67.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

