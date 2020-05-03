Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 6,440 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,127 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,026,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.27. 2,378,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,681. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.32.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 16,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $1,761,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,174.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.