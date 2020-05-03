PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.09% of PNM Resources worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 113,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. PNM Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

