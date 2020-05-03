POA (POA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $55,240.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. POA has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $55,240.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bibox. During the last seven days, POA has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

