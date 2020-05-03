Prime-XI Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Prime-XI has a market capitalization of $1,913.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prime-XI coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Prime-XI Coin Profile

PXI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com.

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

