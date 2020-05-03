Prometeus Price Reaches $0.70 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $131,550.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 65.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00007887 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.15 or 0.02336602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00192691 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,100,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

