Pundi X Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $28.97 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.55 or 0.04132417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00060717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035239 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008885 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,585,117,896 coins and its circulating supply is 234,577,965,992 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

