PWR Coin Market Cap Tops $39,332.83 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded down 61.4% against the dollar. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $39,332.83 and $12.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00056462 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033681 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00890335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030561 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00281592 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00162164 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001691 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.