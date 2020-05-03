Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $111,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $121,168,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $72,805,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,600,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $19,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qiagen from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

Shares of QGEN opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31. Qiagen NV has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

