Quanta Utility Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.46 Million (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $538.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 64.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.55 or 0.04132417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00060717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035239 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

QNTU is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,023,213,667 tokens. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

