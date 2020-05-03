Quantum Resistant Ledger 24 Hour Volume Reaches $128,311.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $128,311.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for about $0.0769 or 0.00000868 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005528 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017906 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.01860173 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000448 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,022,461 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

