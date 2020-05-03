Quark (QRK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.92 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Quark has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $335.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, FreiExchange and Bittylicious.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 264,270,404 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

