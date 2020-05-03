Radium Trading Up 10.9% This Week (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Radium has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00005362 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Radium has a market cap of $1.95 million and $6,088.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018005 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Radium

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 4,013,663 coins and its circulating supply is 3,994,490 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

