Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Ragnarok has a market cap of $4,467.02 and approximately $274.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.15 or 0.02336602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00192691 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 13,456,017 coins and its circulating supply is 8,403,858 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

