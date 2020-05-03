Raymond James & Associates Has $4.64 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Ralph Lauren worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RL. TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Shares of RL opened at $73.09 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $101.71.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

