Raymond James & Associates Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,297 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $22,989,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $50,925,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,937,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,767,000 after buying an additional 442,307 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,438,000 after buying an additional 229,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $15,778,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.44.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $84.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $878,655.00. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

