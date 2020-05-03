Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,223,000 after purchasing an additional 539,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,139,000 after purchasing an additional 275,290 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $525.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $574.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.30.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,813.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,525 shares of company stock worth $18,737,898 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

