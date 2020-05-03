Remme Trading Down 9% This Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kuna, Gate.io and Hotbit. Over the last week, Remme has traded down 9% against the dollar. Remme has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $80,771.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.36 or 0.04115750 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00060674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00035216 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011525 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011529 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Tidex, DEx.top, Hotbit and Kuna. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.