REPO Trading Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One REPO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000793 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and $2,514.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.07 or 0.02306164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00194243 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00064036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000178 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN.

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.