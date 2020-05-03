Revain Reaches Market Cap of $5.41 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Revain has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $847,627.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BitForex, HitBTC and BitFlip. During the last week, Revain has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.30 or 0.02338893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00192952 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00064023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00041716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Revain

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,410,729 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitForex, BitFlip, Mercatox, Cryptopia, Kucoin, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, Kuna and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

