Reviewing Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) and Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) and Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of SC and Tristate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of SC 34.67% 14.22% 1.60% Tristate Capital 18.48% 12.15% 0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of SC and Tristate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of SC 0 0 0 0 N/A Tristate Capital 0 2 4 0 2.67

Tristate Capital has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.74%. Given Tristate Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tristate Capital is more favorable than Bank of SC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Bank of SC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Tristate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Bank of SC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Tristate Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of SC and Tristate Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of SC $21.11 million 4.45 $7.32 million N/A N/A Tristate Capital $315.23 million 1.32 $60.19 million $1.92 7.30

Tristate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of SC.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of SC has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tristate Capital has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Bank of SC

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans, including construction, real estate, HELOCs, and mortgage; and home equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through Charleston, Summerville, and Mount Pleasant banking house locations in South Carolina. Bank of South Carolina Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services. It also provides loans that are secured by cash, marketable securities, cash value life insurance, residential property, or other financial assets, as well as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, asset-based loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and equity and fixed income advisory and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as separately managed accounts primarily comprising ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients that include corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. Further, it provides cash management services; and capital market services, which comprise interest rate swaps and investment management products, as well as engages in wholesaling and marketing the investment products and services. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

