Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $316,341.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $35.52 million and $316,341.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, Bittrex and C2CX. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006167 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network.

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Bancor Network, OKEx, Kyber Network, Huobi, Gate.io, Upbit, DragonEX and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

