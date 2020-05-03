Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 16,259 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Kimberly Clark worth $70,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,675,000 after acquiring an additional 67,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,469 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

KMB stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.78. 1,454,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,199. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

