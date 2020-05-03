Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,069 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.35% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $72,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.75. The stock had a trading volume of 546,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,434. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $296.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.72 and a 200 day moving average of $261.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 237.39%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

