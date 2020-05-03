Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,938,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 349,137 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.55% of State Street worth $103,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in State Street by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 1,180.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,803 shares of company stock worth $1,656,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $3.96 on Friday, reaching $59.08. 1,773,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

