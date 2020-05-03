Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77,778 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.23% of Baxter International worth $93,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Baxter International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Baxter International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAX. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,714. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

