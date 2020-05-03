RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $8,734.41 on Major Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $8,734.41 or 0.99681281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Cashierest and Bitfinex. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $292,066.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001442 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 178 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Bitfinex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

