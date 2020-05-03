SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $489,403.14

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 6% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $489,403.14 and $25.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00056462 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033681 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00890335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030561 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00281592 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00162164 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001691 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin's total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

