Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 651,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,036,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.20% of TE Connectivity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,130. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

