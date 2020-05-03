Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,496 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.12% of BlackRock worth $79,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $576,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,075,156. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $17.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $484.16. The stock had a trading volume of 526,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $436.94 and its 200 day moving average is $485.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

