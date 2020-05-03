Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $41.10 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Booking worth $41,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock traded down $31.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,448.79. The company had a trading volume of 456,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,349.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,792.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 50.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,797.15.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.