Sarasin & Partners LLP Increases Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $3.90 on Friday, hitting $47.33. 3,325,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

